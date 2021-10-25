Snakadaktal announce ten-year anniversary vinyl pressing of debut EP

Disbanded indie-pop project Snakadaktal will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut self-titled EP with its first-ever vinyl pressing.

The EP – which included the band’s breakthrough single ‘Air’ – was released on November 25, 2011, through I OH YOU. The group signed to the Mushroom label after winning the triple j Unearthed High competition in the same year.

“This EP will always have a special place in our hearts. They’re the first songs we ever wrote together and will always remind us of being 16, exploring sounds one summer at Phoebe’s house,” Snakadaktal said in a statement.

The vinyl pressing is available to pre-order and will be released on November 25.

Snakadaktal called it quits in March 2014, writing in their announcement that “it is time to move onto different pursuits that we each individually wish to explore”.

“Our goal has always been to create music that exists timelessly. We hope that what we have released will accompany you and be there for as long as you need it. It is yours to keep. We are proud of ourselves and feel fulfilled. It has been a journey we will treasure forever. Thank you.”

The band released one studio album, ‘Sleep in the Water’ and two EPs over their four years together, as well as a collection of unheard tracks following their disbandment.

Following the end of Snakadaktal, band members Phoebe Lou and Joseph Clough formed Two People. The pair have released two albums to date.