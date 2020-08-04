Snapchat trials new music feature exclusively in Australia and NZ

In an apparent bid to compete with TikTok, Snapchat is trialling a new music feature exclusively in Australia and New Zealand which allows users to include music in their posts.

Viewers of other users’ posts are able to check song information by swiping up and can follow links to the artist’s streaming profiles.

“We’re always looking for new ways to give Snapchatters creative tools to express themselves,” a representative for parent company Snap said, as reported by The Industry Observer.

Advertisement

“Music is a new dimension they can add to their Snaps, that helps capture feelings and moments they want to share with their real friends.”

The new feature is made possible due to licensing deals between Snapchat and a range of music publishing groups. These include Warner, Universal, Warner Chappell, Merlin and America’s National Music Publishers Association.

The news comes in the same week that Microsoft announced plans to buy TikTok’s Australian and American arms. The popular app has faced allegations the Chinese government could access users’ data. TikTok has dismissed these security concerns.

“TikTok does not share information of our users in Australia with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government, and would not do so if asked,” TikTok Australia general manager Lee Hunter told news.com.au.

“We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.”

Advertisement

Over the weekend (August 1), Donald Trump announced plans to ban TikTok in the United States over similar concerns.

“I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or that,” Trump said.