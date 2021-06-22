Snoh Aalegra releases single ‘Lost You’ ahead of new album

Snoh Aalegra has revealed a new single, ‘Lost You’, which arrives ahead of her upcoming album ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’.

The mid-tempo track finds the Swedish artist navigating uncertainty in a relationship, where she finds herself doubting an intimate connection she’s had with a lover.

“Didn’t know that love could change up, then I woke up to a stranger/ After all this time I thought that I knew, you and I was no debatin’/ I was up for conversation, tell me was it all a lie? I’m confused, hmm,” she sings.

An accompanying music video premiered last night (Jun 21) via Aalegra’s YouTube channel. In the clip, Aalegra appears deep in contemplation, wearing several sequin-lined outfits in a montage of moody and disorienting shots.

Watch the music video for ‘Lost You’ below.

Aalegra is set to release ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’ on July 7 via Artium Recordings/Roc Nation Records. ‘Lost You’ is the second single unveiled from the album following ‘Dying 4 Your Love’, which was released last July.

While not yet officially released, the album’s intro track ‘Indecisive’ was previewed on Aalegra’s Instagram page earlier this month.

The album is set to feature two tracks with Tyler, The Creator: ‘Neon Peach’ and ‘In The Moment’. Singer-songwriter James Fauntleroy is credited as featured artist on track ‘On My Mind’.

Aalegra made her debut in 2014 with the EP, ‘There Will Be Sunshine’. Since then, she has issued another EP and two studio albums, ‘Feels’ and ‘Ugh, Those Feels Again’, via No I.D.’s Artium Recordings.

The tracklist for Snoh Aalegra’s ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’ is:

1. ‘INDECISIVE’

2. ‘LOST YOU’

3. ‘IN YOUR EYES’

4. ‘JUST LIKE THAT’

5. ‘NEON PEACH’ (Ft. Tyler, The Creator)

6. ‘WE DON’T HAVE TO TALK ABOUT IT’

7. ‘TANGERINE DREAM’

8. ‘TEMPORARY HIGHS’

9. ‘VIOLET SKIES’

11. ‘ON MY MIND’ (Ft. James Fauntleroy)

12. ‘TASTE’

13. ‘EVERYTHING’

14. ‘DYING 4 YOUR LOVE’

15. ‘SAVE YOURSELF’