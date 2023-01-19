Snoop Dogg and Sade among acts to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Snoop Dogg, Sade, Electric Light Orchestra‘s Jeff Lynne and many more acts are being inducted into this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose are also being recognised for the honour, and will mark the occasion at a ceremony in New York City on June 15.

As Billboard points out, the 2023 class is the fifth consecutive time that a hip-hop artist has been honoured since Jay-Z become the first in 2017. Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott and The Neptunes’ Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams preceded Snoop Dogg.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman (and previous inductee) Nile Rodgers said in a statement: “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch.

“The 2023 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives and, in their time, literally transformed music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

No ceremonies were held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Mariah Carey, Steve Miller, The Isley Brothers, The Neptunes and Eurythmics were honoured in June 2022 after being announced as inductees in 2020.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has rescheduled his UK and Ireland arena tour for this year, kicking dates off in March.

The rapper was supposed to tour last year but cancelled all non-US tour dates last May due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.

All tickets from his original tour dates, which were postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, remain valid.