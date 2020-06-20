Snoop Dogg has confirmed that he and country icon Willie Nelson are set to release a new song together.

The pair have collaborated previously in 2009 on ‘My Medicine’ and the latest, which Snoop confirmed in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, is coming in “a couple of weeks.”

“That’s my big brother, Willie Nelson. The reason we’re gonna make this record is because black and white matters right now. The love we have for each other,” Snoop said.

Recently (June 5) Snoop Dogg revealed he has never voted before because he had been “brainwashed” into thinking he couldn’t.

The rapper shared his thoughts on voting in a new radio interview, saying he would now cast his first vote later this year.

While talking with 92.3’s Big Boy, Snoop was asked for his views on people who say voting doesn’t work for them. He replied: “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”

“For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” he said. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.” Citizens with a criminal record are not allowed to vote if they are in prison but have that right restored in most US states once their sentence is complete.

The rapper recently was one of a number of big names who used his platform to encourage fans to vote in the presidential primaries. Votes took place in the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Iowa, South Dakota and Montana on Tuesday (June 3).

“Rescheduled primaries also took place in Indiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island after they were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.