Snoop Dogg announces ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ national tour

Snoop Dogg has announced a four-date arena tour for Australia, kicking off in October next year.

Snoop Dogg’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour will see the iconic rapper visit Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Monday (September 13) through Ticketek.

The tour’s name is borrowed from Snopp Dogg’s 2019 album, which featured contributions from Swizz Beatz, YG, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa, among others. An accompanying documentary was also released, exploring his career over the past two decades.

Since then, he has followed up with his record ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’, released earlier this year on April 20.

It will be Snoop Dogg’s first tour Down Under since 2014, when the West Coast rapper headlined the now-defunct Big Day Out festival.

Last month, Snoop Dogg teamed up with Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons to curate an NFT to help benefit hip-hop’s founding artists. Simmons said the project, Masterminds of Hip Hop: An Exclusive NFT Collection, would benefit those artists who pioneered the genre but who didn’t get the financial rewards at the time.

Snoop Dogg’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ national tour dates:

OCTOBER

Wednesday 26 – Perth, RAC Arena

Friday 28 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 29 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre