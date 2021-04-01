Snoop Dogg announces new album ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’

Snoop Dogg has announced his next album will be called ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’.

Taking to social media earlier this week to share news of his next single, the legendary rapper revealed the title of his 18th studio album – the follow up to 2019’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’.

“NEW SINGLE ALERT OFF NEW ALBUM ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’,” he wrote on Instagram. “‘Roaches In My Ashtray’ new single + video dropping this Friday, April 2.”

‘Roaches In My Ashtray’ follows last month’s ‘CEO’, which hears Snoop reflect on his success in the music industry.

Last month, Snoop rescheduled his UK and Ireland tour for a third time to 2022.

The ‘I Wanna Thank Me Tour’ will kick off next March in Glasgow before heading to London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Belfast, and Dublin. All original tickets for the gigs remain valid.

The rescheduled tour also includes a new date and will now see Snoop visiting Killarney, County Kerry in Ireland. Tickets for this event go on sale at 9am on March 31.

Meanwhile, Snoop has teamed up with Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 to launch a hip-hop supergroup called Mt. Westmore.

The four rappers are reportedly set to release their debut album this month, with more “volumes” coming in the future.

“We have recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs. ‘Volume 1’ will be released in April and the rest of the volumes will follow,” Too $hort told DJ Vlad in a recent interview, formally announcing the project.

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way… The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”