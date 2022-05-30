Snoop Dogg cancels 2022 Australian tour

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his 2022 Australian tour due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

Sharing the news on social media today (May 30), a statement for the rapper reads: “Due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects, Snoop Dogg regrets he is canceling all upcoming non-U.S. tour dates for the remainder of 2022.”

“He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show. He looks forward to rescheduling all dates in the future.”

The rapper was slated to play four shows in Australia in October and November as part of his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour, with stops in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

A statement released by Perth’s RAC Arena where Snoop was set to perform says new dates for February 2023 are “looking likely” but yet to be confirmed.

“MJR Presents are working closely with Snoop’s team on the new dates, which is looking likely to be February 2023 and will be back in touch with further details soon. Current tickets will remain valid for the new show dates,” it reads.

“While we understand the disappointment with these shows moving back to 2023, we also respect Snoop’s decision and can’t wait to have the God Father of Rap finally back on Australian shores.”

Snoop’s ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ Australian shows were announced last September, named after his 2019 album. The shows would have marked the rapper’s first time touring Australia since 2014, when he performed at the now-defunct Big Day Out festival.