Snoop Dogg confirms he now owns the masters to Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’

Snoop Dogg has confirmed that he now owns the masters to Dr. Dre‘s ‘The Chronic’ among other Death Row albums following his recent acquisition of the iconic record label.

It was announced last month that the legendary rapper is now the official owner of Death Row Records, the iconic record label where he started his career 30 years ago.

At the time of the acquisition, the full terms of the deal had not been disclosed. Some reports claimed Snoop wouldn’t have access to several classic Death Row releases, including multiple albums by Dr. Dre and 2Pac.

Speaking in a new interview, Snoop has provided some clarity on what his ownership of the Death Row brand involves, explaining that he does in fact own the masters to some of the label’s most iconic releases.

“To be in control of the brand means that I got all of the pieces that I need to do what I got to do, from the masters to the publishing, to the IP, to the label, to the logo, to everything,” he told TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson. “It’s all mine. I’m able to move it around and do what I need to do with it.”

He continued: “As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out…to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row.”

“Same with Dr. Dre and ‘The Chronic’. I got ‘The Chronic’ album,” he confirmed, before reeling off a list of other Death Row albums he now owns, including his own first two albums, ‘Doggystyle’ and ‘Tha Doggfather’, Tha Dogg Pound‘s ‘Dogg Food’, and the soundtracks for Above The Rim and Murder Was The Case. “I got all those records,” he said.

Snoop recently posted a photo of the Death Row masters archive to his Instagram. You can see it below.

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop promised that some of the label’s most iconic singles, including Dr. Dre’s 1992 single ‘Deep Cover (187)’, which first introduced the world to a young Snoop, will eventually be made available on streaming platforms.

“I’m bringing all that back,” he said. “I got all of that. I’m thinking about doing a DJ Snoopadelic mix with all of those hidden gems from Death Row that you can’t find. Then once I put them in a mix, then you got them and you can mix them and blend them however you want to.

“I want to mix it, talk over it, give you some history when you hearing it, like, ‘This record right here, ‘Puffin’ On Blunts’, it featured Daz, Kurupt, Lady of Rage, produced by Dre. Check this shit out.’ Give you a little insight when that shit come on.”

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and Michael “Harry O” Harris. Snoop was one of the three key artists responsible for the success of the legendary west coast rap label alongside Dre and 2Pac.

He released his first two albums – ‘Doggystyle’ (1993) and ‘Tha Doggfather’ (1996) – via the label before leaving for Master P‘s No Limit Records in 1998.

