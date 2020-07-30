Snoop Dogg says Eminem isn’t in his list of the top 10 rappers of all time

Snoop Dogg has revealed in a new interview that Eminem doesn’t make the cut in his list of the top 10 rappers of all time.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club yesterday (July 29), Snoop began by recalling Dr. Dre‘s rise from N.W.A. to co-founding Death Row Records and becoming “the dopest producer in hip-hop”.

Going on to praise Dre for successfully discovering rap talents across the US, Snoop cited Eminem as an example of an artist who had their career launched by Dre.

Advertisement

“Eminem! ‘The Great White Hope’. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let’s keep that one thou-wow,” Snoop said. “[Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever.

“I don’t think so, but the game feels like that he’s top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre. and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find.”

Asked why Eminem doesn’t make his top 10 list, Snoop went on to list a number of rappers who he rates higher than the Detroit artist.

“There’s some n****s in the 80s that [Eminem] can’t fuck with,” Snoop continued. “Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J … Like Ice Cube.”

Snoop said “it is what it is”, but maintained that Eminem “did that to the fullest” and is still “one of my teammates, one of my brothers”.

Advertisement

“But when you’re talking about this hip-hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that.”

Earlier this week, rumours of an Eminem and Rihanna collaboration were quashed by the former’s marketing firm.