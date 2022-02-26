Snoop Dogg explains how Queen Elizabeth stopped him getting kicked out of the UK

Snoop Dogg has recalled how Queen Elizabeth stopped him from getting thrown out of the UK the 1990s.

He spoke about the Queen in a new interview with DJ Whoo Kid, recounting a UK newspaper cover story in 1994 with Snoop that called on lawmakers to “kick this evil bastard out” in reference to first and second-degree murder charges that Snoop was facing. He was on tour in the UK at the time.

In 1993, a man was shot in Los Angeles. Snoop was arrested along with his then bodyguard and charged with first-degree murder. The charge was later dropped in 1996.

Amid calls for him to be returned to the US while the case was still ongoing, Snoop recalled how The Queen came to his defence.

“It’s a headline…That shit is documented,” Snoop said in reference to the newspaper cover story calling for him to be returned home. “They had a picture of me on the front…there was like, ‘Kick this evil bastard out.'”

He went on: “This was while I was fighting a murder case, over there [in the UK] doing shows. But guess who came to my defence? Just take a guess.”

“The queen” Snoop continued. “The queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ The queen…bow down…When the queen speak, bow down. That’s Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?

“You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’…The queen, that’s my gal.”

Snoop had spoken about the incident previously in a 2015 interview with The Guardian, saying: “When they tried to kick me out of England, the queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the UK, so she gave me permission to be here.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter last December, there are reported plans to make Snoop’s murder trial into a new series for network Starz.

Snoop recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. Snoop performed ‘The Next Episode’ and ‘Still D.R.E.’, and included a tribute to his late mother during the performance.