Snoop Dogg files trademark for “Snoop Doggs” hot dog brand

Snoop Dogg has filed a trademark for a brand of hot dogs called “Snoop Doggs”.

According to Billboard, the rapper’s lawyers submitted an intent-to-use trademark application for the term “Snoop Doggs” at the US Patent and Trademark Office, stating that he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage. This means that he has not yet launched the brand but fully intends to do so sometime in the future.

The rapper also made a similar trademark application for an ice cream company called “Snoop Scoops” in 2011 but no products were ever released under that venture.

In 2020 Snoop did however launch his own brand of gin called INDOGGO. He teamed up with Trusted Spirits’ co-founder Keenan Towns to create a “laid- back California style” drink that was inspired by his 1994 single ‘Gin And Juice’.

In 2018 he broke the Guinness World Record for creating the globe’s largest gin and juice beverage. Measuring more than 132 gallons, the drink was made up of 38 jugs of orange juice, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 180 bottles of gin.

In November 2021 Snoop dropped ‘The Algorithm’, which marked his 19th studio album. It also served as his first project for Def Jam after coming onboard as the label’s executive creative consultant back in June.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” said Snoop, “so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

In a three-star review of the album, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams said it “brings hip-hop lovers of all ages together”, adding that it “will probably appeal more to the older hip-hop cynics”.

Elsewhere, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all set to perform during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, February 13, 2022, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will mark the first time the five multi-award-winning artists have ever performed together on the same stage.