Snoop Dogg has seemingly implied he once smoked marijuana with Barack Obama.

The West Coast icon made the surprise revelation in ‘Gang Signs’, a new track from his latest album ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’.

Snoop raps on the new track: “Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama.”

Advertisement

While it remains unclear if Snoop has actually smoked marijuana with the former president, he previously admitted that he has lit up during a visit to the White House.

“Have you ever smoked at the White House?” Jimmy Kimmel asked in 2014 during an appearance on Snoop’s GGN: The Double G News Network.

“Not in the White House — but in the bathroom,” Snoop replied.

“Because I said, ‘May I use the bathroom for a second?’ and they said, ‘What are you going to do? No. 1 or No. 2?’

“I said, ‘No. 2,'” Snoop added. “So I said, ‘Look, when I do the No. 2, I usually, you know, have a cigarette or I light something to get the aroma right,'” Snoop said.

Advertisement

“They said, ‘You know what? You can light a piece of napkin’. I said, ‘I’ll do that.’Snoop’s love of weed is well documented, with the rapper previously listing the White House among all the notable places he’s got high.

Speaking to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for the network’s New Year’s Eve show to ring in 2021, Snoop revealed the wealth of famous landmarks at which he’s been inebriated.

They included everywhere from the White House to the CNN building in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and an NFL game.

In 2019, Snoop also revealed that he employs a professional blunt roller, or a ‘PBR’. Snoop stated the position is full-time and pays “$40 to $50,000 a year,” a claim backed up by Seth Rogen, also a guest on the edition of The Howard Stern Show where Snoop made the claim. “

He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they might want a blunt,” Rogen said. “And if they do, he gives you one!”

Snoop also previously launched his own weed brand in 2015.