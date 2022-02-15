Snoop Dogg included a tribute to his late mother in Super Bowl performance

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his late mother, Beverley Tate, with the backdrop of his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday (February 13).

The rapper – who performed alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem – included a photo of himself and Tate together in a picture frame behind him while performing ‘The Next Episode’ with Dr. Dre.

The photo, positioned next to the artwork of his 1993 debut album ‘Doggystyle’, was part of the performance’s elaborate house-based setting.

Snoop originally shared the photo in question to his Instagram page back in October 2021, shortly after his mother’s passing. The photo was simply captioned: “Mama, thank you for having me.”

The halftime show performance capped off a week of mixed news for the 50-year-old rapper. Last Wednesday (February 9), it was announced that Snoop had become the official owner of Death Row Records – the label that put out ‘Doggystyle’ and effectively launched his career as Snoop Doggy Dogg in the early 90s.

A day later, however, news broke that a former back-up dancer for Snoop had sued him for alleged sexual assault – which he has since denied through his representatives.

Snoop Dogg’s 19th studio album, ‘BODR’ (Bacc On Death Row), was then released that Friday. The album features contributions from Nas, The Game and the late Nate Dogg.

The album also received attention for the song ‘Crip Ya Enthusiasm’, which samples the composition ‘Frolic’ by Luciano Michelini – best known as the theme song for HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.