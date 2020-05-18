Snoop Dogg issues warning to Tekashi 6ix9ine after “snitch” accusations

The feud between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg has escalated.

6ix9ine appeared to seemingly imply Snoop had snitched on Death Row co-founder Suge Knight, who is currently incarcerated.

Snoop has become a prominent critic of 6ix9ine and recently called out social media users and publications for portraying the controversial rapper in a positive light after being released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home last month.

On Friday, 6ix9ine who has said he “snitched”, posted an Instagram story asking fans if he should reveal which rappers have also snitched, “because they told me everything when I started.” After The Shade Room shared a screenshot of the post in an Instagram post, 6ix9ine commented: “@snoopdogg her sir let’s chat.”

6ix9ine then left another comment suggesting Snoop had snitched on Knight: “ur in denial the paper work is online and suge knight speaks on it from prison but we choose to ignore who we want to call rats. [sic]”

Complex reports that after denying the claim, Snoop posted a since-deleted video telling 6ix9ine to stop talking about him and pointed out in the caption that he and Suge have the same lawyers.

He reportedly said: “Last time you said something, I ain’t have time. But today, I got time.

“You better get the fuck off my line, n***a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way … Go on and do yo’ shit and get out my way, bitch. You funky dog-head, rainbow-head, dog-head bitch. Yeah, you. Better leave the Dogg alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry shit. Fuck with the Dogg, nothing nice, bitch. Rat boy.”

6ix9ine responded by leaving a comment pointing out that Snoop did not deny the alleged existence of “paperwork” that apparently proves he once cooperated with law enforcement, making him a “snitch”.

Tekashi had faced life in prison on racketeering and firearms charges, but secured a lenient sentence after testifying against members of his former gang.

He released ‘GOOBA’, which broke YouTube’s record for biggest 24-hour debut in hip-hop, taking the crown away from Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track ‘Killshot’.

He vowed to release further new music if his comeback track ‘GOOBA’ hits number one on the Billboard 100.

Earlier this month, a US children’s charity also turned down a $200k donation from Tekashi after stating his controversial past and values did not align with the organisation.