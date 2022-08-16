Snoop Dogg launches ‘Snoop Loopz’ breakfast cereal

Snoop Dogg has announced the launch of his very own breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’.

Announced by Master P over the weekend (August 13), the gluten-free cereal promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows”, and features a spoon-wielding blue dog on its technicoloured box.

“The best tasting cereal in the game,” Master P wrote in the accompanying Instagram announcement, “[Snoop Dogg], we’re taking over grocery stores”.

The cereal will be released under Broadus Foods, a venture founded by Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus), which elsewhere sells a variety of Snoop-branded breakfast products including oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup.

According to the Snoop Loopz website, some of the profits from purchases of the cereal will benefit various charities for a variety of causes including homelessness. “The more we make, the more we give”, Master P wrote in reference to the proceeds. A release date for the cereal has yet to be announced.

Snoop Dogg’s cereal venture adds to a swathe of previous food and beverage projects enacted by the rapper. Earlier this year, Snoop released a new wine in collaboration with Martha Stewart under his 19 Crimes brand, adding to a selection which includes California-made rosés and red wines.

For his part, Master P has been delving into the food industry for some time, releasing a selection of energy drinks, ramen noodles and cereals under his Uncle P’s food brand.

Snoop Dogg joins a slew of rappers who’ve also worked in the food space. In May, both The Kid Laroi and Kanye West collaborated with McDonald’s, producing for the fast food giant a specialty food order and reimagined burger package respectively.

Further diversifying his non-music portfolio, Snoop Dogg last week announced that he’ll star in and produce The Underdoggs, an upcoming comedy film based on the rapper’s experience coaching youth football.