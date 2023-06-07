Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube and Run-DMC for NYC Hip Hop 50 Live concert

Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube and more have been announced to join Run-DMC on stage at the upcoming Hip Hop 50 Live concert in New York.

In collaboration with Live Nation, the record label Mass Appeal – which is co-owned by New York rap legend Nas – have announced the full line-up for their upcoming one-off celebratory event, headlined by the trailblazing hip-hop group Run-DMC.

“On the day it began in the Bronx, where it all started,” reads a description of the concert, which will take place on August 11 at New York’s Yankee Stadium.

On Monday (June 5), Mass Appeal revealed the initial line-up for the special concert. Run-DMC spoke to Rolling Stone about their set and what concert-goers can expect.

“I am honoured to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” said Rev Run.

D.M.C continued: “August is hip-hop’s 50th birthday! So up in the Bronx where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history. I am honoured to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock. Thank you hip-hop!”

Simultaneously, it was announced that Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, and other surprise guests will join the group during their set. In addition, T.I, Common, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and more are also confirmed to perform. The line-up poster also promises more artists will be added to the bill at later dates.

There will be other speciality sets including one honouring the “Queens of Hip-Hop” featuring Lil Kim, Eve, Trina, and Remy Ma. Another set will pay homage to the “Pillars of Hip-Hop” where Kool Herc, Grandmaster Caz, Melle Mel, and Roxanne Shante are set to perform.

Tickets for Hip Hop 50 Live will be available for here – for pre-sale this Thursday (June 8) and go on general sale the following day (Friday, June 9).

Earlier this year, Run-DMC wEere a part of the Grammys’ acclaimed tribute to hip-hop, which was curated by Questlove and showcased Glorilla, Future and Missy Elliott.

In 2002, the third member of Run-DMC Jam Master Jay (real name Jason Mizell) was fatally shot inside his Jamaica, Queens recording studio, aged 37. Last week, on May 31, Jay Bryant was the third man charged with his murder. Two men, Karl Jordan Jr and Ronald Washington, were charged in August 2020. All men are awaiting trial.