Snoop Dogg talks Super Bowl Halftime show: “I never let the moment get bigger than me”

Snoop Dogg has discussed his forthcoming performance at this year’s Super Bowl, which will see him team up with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the prestigious Halftime Show.

“For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” he told the Associated Press.

“I’m not going to understand it until it happens,” he continued. “While it’s happening, I’m in the zone. I’m stuck to the script, laser focused, being on point, sounding good, looking good and feeling good. I want to give off a great presentation. After the fact, it’s when I’ll be nervous about watching it to see what the reaction is. But while I’m going through it, it’s nothing.”

Advertisement

This year’s Super Bowl takes place this Sunday (February 13) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will see the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams.

Snoop said that performing in his home state was a “dream come true.” He also commented on the other MCs who will join him onstage. “We’re all one. We’re all united together,” he said.

“If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

“I’m still thinking I’m in a dream because I can’t believe that they will let a real hip-hop artist grace the stage in an NFL Super Bowl,” he continued. “We’re just going to wait for that moment and put something together that’s spectacular, and do what we’re known for doing and add on to the legacy.”

Advertisement

A dramatic trailer for the halftime show, titled ‘The Call’, was revealed last month. It was helmed by US director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, Law Abiding Citizen, Men In Black: International).