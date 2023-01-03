Snoop Dogg recalls being “out-gangstered” by Dionne Warwick

Snoop Dogg has spoken about being “out-gangstered” by Dionne Warwick early in his career.

Appearing in Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, a documentary about the singer’s career that premiered on CNN on January 1, Snoop Dogg spoke about meeting Dionne Warwick as she tried to address the misogyny and hate in the ‘90s hip-hop scene.

“These kids are expressing themselves, which they’re entitled to do. However, there’s a way to do it,” said Warwick (via CNN).

We’re premiering the new CNN Film #DontMakeMeOver on the first day of 2023 because that’s what friends are for. Celebrate @DionneWarwick and her remarkable life on New Year’s Day at 9p ET/PT pic.twitter.com/zQCi45RFFJ — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) December 31, 2022

Advertisement

“We were kind of scared and shook up,” said Snoop, who had been invited to Warwick’s house alongside Suge Knight and several other rappers. “We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever. Thirty-some years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”

Shortly after the meeting began, Warwick apparently asked the rappers to call her a bitch, due to their frequent use of the word in their lyrics.

“You guys are all going to grow up,” Warwick said to them. “You’re going to have families. You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls and one day that little girl is going to look at you and say, ‘Daddy, did you really say that? Is that really you?’ What are you going to say?”

“She was checking me at a time when I thought we couldn’t be checked,” Snoop explained. “We were the most gangsta you could be, but that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out-gangstered.”

Advertisement

Snoop went on to say that after that meeting, he “made it a point to put records of joy – me uplifting everybody, nobody dying and everybody living.”

Later in the film, Snoop said: “Dionne, I hope I became the jewel that you saw when I was the little, dirty rock that was in your house. I hope I’m making you proud.”

In recent years, Dionne Warwick has questioned both Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd’s name, before appearing with them on charity single ‘Nothing’s Impossible’. She’s also praised Cardi B, revealed she wants to get in the studio with Taylor Swift and been confused by the names of both Billie Eilish and Yung Gravy.