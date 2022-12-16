Snoop Dogg announces rescheduled Australian tour for 2023

After cancelling his planned Australian tour earlier this year, Snoop Dogg has announced rescheduled dates for February and March 2023.

The rapper was originally set to perform multiple arena shows in Australia in October and November this year, but cancelled them in May, with a statement citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming TV and film projects”.

Now, Snoop will head to Australia next year to perform his first shows in the country since his headline Big Day Out festival appearances in 2014. The tour will kick off February 27 at Perth’s RAC Arena, before a pair of dates at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 1 and 2.

Snoop will then play Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on March 4 and 5, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 7, and finish up the run with a gig at Adelaide Entertainment Centre the following evening. Tickets for Snoop’s cancelled shows earlier this year remain valid for 2023’s dates. New tickets are on sale now – find details here.

Snoop’s upcoming dates are part of his ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ world tour, titled after his 2019 album and documentary of the same name. The rapper has released two more studio albums since then: ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’ in 2021, and ‘BODR’ earlier this year.

The latter – an abbreviation for ‘Back On Death Row’ – marked his first album through Death Row Records since 1996’s ‘Tha Doggfather’. Snoop became the new owner of Death Row in February, saying he was “thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant” company at the time.

Aside from his solo material, this year has also seen Snoop join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. In June, he teamed up with Em on the collaborative track ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, and also featured on Benny Blanco and BTS‘ ‘Bad Decisions’ in August. Earlier this month, his Mount Westmore project with Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, released their debut album.

Back in October, Snoop revealed he was working on a new album titled ‘Missionary’ with production handled entirely by Dr. Dre. The release date was originally marked for November, but the record has not yet materialised.

Snoop Dogg’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Monda 27 – Perth, RAC Arena

MARCH

Wednesday 1, Thursday 2 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 4, Sunday 5 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Tuesday 7 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 8 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre