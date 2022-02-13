Snoop Dogg responds to sexual assault allegations

Snoop Dogg has issued a response to recent allegations of sexual assault made against him by a woman who regularly worked on-stage with the rapper.

The Jane Doe accuser filed the lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday (February 9), claiming that Snoop (real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan (Donald Campbell) assaulted her after she attended a Snoop concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California on May 29, 2013.

According to Rolling Stone, the woman alleges in the lawsuit that she was assaulted in back-to-back attacks after accepting a ride home from Campbell and wound up at his residence against her wishes. She claims Campbell assaulted her at the residence when he “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into (her) mouth”.

It’s then claimed that Campbell later demanded she accompany him to a recording studio where Snoop was purportedly filming his TV series, Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She alleges Campbell told her Snoop wanted her there and might make her “his weather girl”. She complied “in hopes of advancing her career,” the filing claims.

According to the complaint, the Jane Doe plaintiff felt sick and was using a bathroom at the studio when Snoop entered the room unexpectedly, shut the door, grabbed her shoulder and forced his penis into her mouth.

“After a few minutes, the defendant withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex,” the complaint alleges. The rapper then allegedly “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on plaintiff’s upper chest and lower neck.” He left the accuser “humiliated, terrified and panicked” in the bathroom without returning.

The woman has claimed she didn’t immediately report the alleged assaults because she was “thinking about her job security if she displeased” the rapper, due to the fact she apparently worked for various companies owned by or associated with Snoop Dogg.

Snoop has responded to the claims, insisting he’s never had any sexual encounter with the woman, who is seeking $10million, according to Page Six. In a statement to the publication on Friday (February 11), a spokesperson for the rapper called the allegations “manufactured” and claimed they were part of a “shakedown”.

“The allegations … of sexual assault by Calvin Broadus (known as Snoop Dogg), are simply meritless,” the statement began. “They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme by [Jane Doe] to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“[Her] scheme involves concocting a legal complaint as an anonymous ‘Jane Doe’ plaintiff, and, knowing full well it can be a public document, filing this complaint late Wednesday, only three days before the Super Bowl.

“In the complaint, [she] manufactures an occurrence of more than eight years ago, in 2013, for her false allegations.”

The statement continued: “To be clear, Mr. Broadus has never has had any sexual encounter whatsoever with [the plaintiff].

“[Her] shakedown scheme is disgraceful. Her attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed.”

Snoop, who recently became the new owner of Death Row Records and released his new album ‘B.O.D.R.’ on Friday (February 11), also addressed the allegations in an Instagram post where he appeared to call the woman a “gold digger”.

He posted an image that read “Gold digger season is here” alongside emojis of a judge, a police officer and a bag of cash.

The complaint, filed by lawyer Matt Finkelberg with the Derek Smith Law Group, described Snoop’s Instagram post as “obviously threatening” against the Jane Doe plaintiff.

As it stands, Snoop Dogg is scheduled to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show today (February 13).

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.