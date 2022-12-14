Snoop Dogg reveals he used to write lyrics on a typewriter

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he used to write lyrics on a typewriter in the early days of his career.

The rapper shared that he used to borrow a typewriter from 2Scoops of G-funk group The Dove Shack, instead of penning his words in a notebook.

“Them the little homies,” he said of the rap trio on a recent episode of The 85 South Comedy Show. “2Scoops that was in the group, when I first started writing raps I used to use that n**** typewriter… I was writing on paper, cuz, and I would lose my shit and this n**** typewriter was organized,” he said.

He said that 2Scoops was “organized and shit”, so concluded he was “just gonna type my shit up”, adding “I used to type like 65 words a minute”.

The rapper also explained that he learned how to use a typewriter at school. “I was one of them students that – I took a wood class, a metal class, I took typing, I took home economics,” he said. “I didn’t just want to be in the class with the homies and shit and then go home and get a whopping and get in trouble for fucking up.”

Earlier this month, Snoop and hip-hop veterans Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 released their new album under Mount Westmore, ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’.

In a three-star review, NME described the record as a “muddled, but sometimes brilliant, cruise down Sunset Boulevard”.

It continued: “‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’ isn’t completely devoid of praise; having to accommodate four distinct styles and personalities is no simple task. But while there are moments of brilliance, it’s clear there are too many chefs in the kitchen.”

Elsewhere, Snoop recently announced that he cannot legally call his new cereal band ‘Snoop Loopz’.