Snoop Dogg-themed Funko store to open in Los Angeles

Funko has announced Tha Dogg House, a new collaboration with Snoop Dogg, which will include a brick-and-mortar store in Inglewood, California.

As reported by AllHipHop, Tha Dogg House will feature a mural of the rapper as well as life-sized Funko Pop! figures.

The Funko store will be located next to Snoop Dogg’s clothing store near SoFi Stadium and will offer exclusive collectibles along with other Funko products.

“This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” the rapper said in a press release. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world. Tha Dogg House will blow your mind.”

Tha Dogg House launches in January 2023. Find out more and pre-order Funko’s Snoop Dogg figures here.

Funko’s CEO Andrew Perlmutter added: “Snoop Dogg is an entertainment powerhouse and remains one of the most innovative and versatile figures in the entertainment industry. We look forward to the debut of our newest retail experience and our partnership with Snoop whose expertise and impact on pop culture further elevates the brand’s opportunity to connect with fandoms within music and sports.”

Last month, Snoop Dogg launched a new animated children’s TV series called Doggyland.

The show, formally titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, is available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. It sees Snoop partnering with Emmy-nominated creator of kids’ franchise Hip Hop Harry, and singer-songwriter October London.

Doggyland is led by a cast of dogs that teach kids up to eight years old about social and emotional skills through dance and song.

Another new project of Snoop Dogg’s to be launched recently is his very own breakfast cereal, ‘Snoop Loopz’.

The gluten-free cereal promises “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows”, and features a spoon-wielding blue dog on its technicoloured box. “The best tasting cereal in the game,” Master P wrote in the accompanying Instagram announcement, “[Snoop Dogg], we’re taking over grocery stores”.