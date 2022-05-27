Snoop Dogg turned down $2million offer to DJ a party for Michael Jordan

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he turned down a $2million offer to DJ a party for Michael Jordan.

Speaking in a new interview, Snoop, who is known for his astute business dealings and multiple endorsements, discussed some of the deals he’s been involved in and some he’s declined.

“One of the craziest deals I turned down was $2million to DJ for a Michael Jordan event, and I turned it down,” the rapper told Impaulsive podcast hosts Mike Majlak and YouTubers Logan Paul and George Janko.

Explaining why he turned the offer down, Snoop said: “I was doing some other shit, I had shit to do and I had way more customers before I get to you.”

Snoop added that he’s never met the legendary NBA basketball player but that he wants to. “I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina, I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it.

“Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You wanna smoke a blunt? Hey man, it’s been real.'”

Check out the interview below:

Elsewhere in the interview, Snoop opened up about seeing 2Pac in hospital during the final moments before his death.

Snoop recalled visiting the legendary rapper after was shot multiple times in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting along with Suge Knight in 1996.

“[Suge] got shot in the head, but he [was] sitting up here talkin’ to us,” Snoop explained. “When we drive to Vegas to see ‘Pac, we got to Suge house first, so we haven’t even seen ‘Pac. We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up and he telling us what happened and, you know, ”Pac gonna be alright, he going to pull through, he got shot nine times before, he going to be alright, [they] hit me in the head.'”

However, when Snoop arrived to see 2Pac, he recalled being so overwhelmed that he fainted when he arrived at the hospital.

“He got tubes in him and it’s like, when I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there, and I fainted,” Snoop recalled. “Then, his [mother Afeni Shakur] got me up and walked me in the bathroom and had a conversation with me about being strong. She was like, ‘My baby ain’t never seen you weak. I don’t want you to be weak in front of him. You go in the bathroom and fix yourself up and you go back in there and you talk to him and you tell him how you feel…My baby loves you.’”

“She knew how much we loved each other,” Snoop continued. “So, she gave us a moment for me to say some things to him, as far as how much I love him, but I knew that that was gonna be my last time speaking with him.”

Meanwhile, Snoop has provided an update on the current progress of his much-anticipated collaboration with BTS, revealing that his “parts are in”.