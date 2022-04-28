Snoop Dogg gives an update on BTS collaboration: “My parts are in”

Snoop Dogg has provided an update on the current progress of his much-anticipated collaboration with BTS.

The hip-hop mogul recently spoke to The Buzz at a backstage event for the NBC reality TV series American Song Contest, which he hosts with Kelly Clarkson, where he was asked about the progress of his forthcoming single with BTS.

In the brief interview, Snoop Dogg revealed that his verses for the new, as-yet-unnamed song have already been recorded. The rapper added that they have been sent over to the boyband, but had no other information at hand. “You gotta talk to [BTS] but my parts are in,” he shared.

The update comes a little over a month since Snoop Dogg first confirmed that a collaboration with BTS was in the works. “I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he previously said. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

“I make good music. They make good music,” he continued. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.” However, BTS have yet to make an official announcement of the new song.

News about a collaboration between Snoop and the K-pop juggernauts first came about earlier this year, when the rapper spoke to Mogul Talk, during which he shared that he had received a request from the boyband to work together at the time.

In other BTS news, member Suga is set to feature on Psy’s new song ‘That That’, which will be the title track from his upcoming ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’. Due out April 29 at 6pm KST, ‘That That’ was also produced by the BTS member.