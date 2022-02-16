Snoop Dogg wants to make Death Row Records “an NFT label”

Snoop Dogg wants to turn legendary hip-hop record label Death Row Records, which he recently acquired, into “an NFT label”.

READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

The rapper revealed his plans to move further into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) via a Clubhouse chatroom on Monday (February 14), which was later recorded and uploaded onto YouTube. During the session, Snoop said that Death Row “will be putting our artists through the metaverse and through a whole other chain of music”.

He continued: “Just like how we broke the industry when we was the first independent to be major, I want to be the first major in the metaverse so Death Row will be an NFT label”.

Advertisement

Snoop was named the official owner of Death Row Records earlier this month. He famously released his first two albums ‘Doggystyle’ and ‘Tha Doggfather’ via the label, founded by Suge Knight, Dr. Dre and Michael “Harry O” Harris in 1991.

“It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me,” he said at the time.

Snoop Dogg released his latest album, ‘B.O.D.R.’ (‘Bacc On Death Row’), a few days later, on February 11. As part of Snoop’s continued ventures into the realm of NFTs and cryptocurrencies, the rapper also released the record on the blockchain in partnership with the platform Gala Games.

The Gala Games release of ‘B.O.D.R’ includes one of the album’s tracks as an NFT, and the possibility of attending a barbecue at Snoop’s home after collecting all 17 NFTs.

Advertisement

Snoop also recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show last weekend alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. Snoop performed ‘The Next Episode’ and ‘Still D.R.E.’, and included a tribute to his late mother during the performance.

Days before the Super Bowl, Snoop Dogg was sued over allegations of sexual assault by a former backing dancer. A spokesperson for the rapper denied the allegations, claiming they were part of a “shakedown” scheme.