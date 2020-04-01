Snowy Band and Floodlights set to perform back-to-back livestreams

Spunk labelmates Snowy Band and Floodlights are set to launch new material in a back-to-back livestream show on Thursday night (April 2).

Snowy Band is playing an “intimate” livestream to launch their debut album ‘Audio Commentary’. Lead singer-songwriter Liam Halliwell and his partner/bandmember Nathalie Pavlovic will play from home.

Floodlights will launch their single ‘Matter of Time’ with a livestream “professionally filmed in the comfort of isolation”, promising sound recorded from an audio desk.

Snowy Band’s livestream will begin at 7:30pm AEDT across Instagram and Facebook, with Floodlights following at 8pm via their respective accounts.

Snowy Band’s debut album ‘Audio Commentary’ was released last week (March 27). The band is the latest project from Halliwell, a previous member of Melbourne bands Ocean Party, Ciggie Witch, No Local and more. Halliwell enlisted fellow Spunk signee Emma Russack, as well as Pavlovic (Dianas) and Dylan Young (Way Dynamic).

He told NME Australia he wrote all of the new songs on one nylon guitar “to be played by myself and for myself at a low volume in my room”.

“It was a refreshing change after always writing with my bands like The Ocean Party – which was a six-piece – at the back of my mind, always jumping to the conclusion of recording together, navigating the interpersonal dynamics inherent in making music with old friends, and ultimately playing those songs live,” Halliwell said.

Floodlights’ new single is the first from their forthcoming debut LP, expected sometime this year. According to a press statement from the band, ‘Matter Of Time’ is a “searing address on Australia’s political landscape, tackling wilful ignorance and the misuse of power”.