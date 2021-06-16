Snowy Band announce second album, ‘Alternate Endings’

Melbourne’s Snowy Band have announced the forthcoming arrival of their second studio album, ‘Alternate Endings’.

The band – which comprises Liam “Snowy” Halliwell, labelmate Emma Russack, Nathalie Pavlovic (Dianas) & Dylan Young (Way Dynamic) – only released their debut album, ‘Audio Commentary’ early last year. The follow-up will arrive on August 27 through Spunk.

Snowy Band have also shared the new album’s lead single, ‘Living With Myself’, which brings together Halliwell’s hushed vocals found in ‘Audio Commentary’ and some newer electric guitar instrumentation. The accompanying music video features the band performing as 2D cut-outs in a collaged world.

Following on from ‘Audio Commentary’, Halliwell went on to form part of Pop Filter, who released two albums last year, ‘Banksia’ and ‘Donkey Gully Road’.

Halliwell and Lachlan Denton also released a joint album, ‘Phone In’, earlier this year.

“One day two years ago Lachlan and I tried to record an album and then forgot about it til today when we remembered it then finished it,” he explained.

Snowy Band’s ‘Alternate Endings’ tracklist:

1. ‘Don’t Want To See You (Again)’

2. ‘Whatever You Want’

3. ‘Living With Myself’

4. ‘Old Man One Day’

5. ‘The Last Thing’

6. ‘Bitter Pill’

7. ‘Never Gonna Leave’

8. ‘—‘

9. ‘If You Need Me To Go’

10. ‘Call It A Day’

11. ‘Already Left’