Listen to Snowy Band’s new single ‘Call It a Day’

Snowy Band have shared new single ‘Call It a Day’, the third to be lifted from forthcoming album ‘Alternate Endings’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

The song’s verses see bandleader Liam Haliwell’s almost-whispered vocals float gently above understated chords and light flourishes of electric guitar, crescendoing to a repeated group refrain of the song’s title.

‘Call It a Day’ arrives alongside a very charming video that makes ample use of green screen effects. Watch that below:

Snowy Band announced ‘Alternate Endings’ back in June alongside the single ‘Living with Myself’, following it up with ‘Whatever You Want’ last month. The album is set to arrive on August 27. NME recently included the record in its list of 10 Australian releases out this month.

The band – which comprises Halliwell, Emma Russack, Nathalie Pavlovic (Dianas) and Dylan Young (Way Dynamic) – released their debut album, ‘Audio Commentary’ early last year.

Haliwell, a former member of the Ocean Party, has also continued making music as part of Pop Filter. The band released two albums last year, ‘Banksia’ and ‘Donkey Gully Road’.

Halliwell also released ‘Phone In’, a joint album with bandmate Pop Filter bandmate Lachlan Denton, earlier this year.