SO.Crates get colourful on new single ‘Fresh Gold Bloom-Age’

Melbourne-via-Adelaide hip-hop duo SO.Crates have shared a new single and accompanying music video, ‘Fresh Gold Bloom-Age’.

The track, released today (October 20), serves as the other side of a double A-side single that the group are releasing via Bedroom Suck at the start of November. It will join previous single ‘Beaut-I-Full World’, which features Zima and Kalala and was released in September.

The duo have also shared a video for ‘Fresh Gold Bloom-Age’, which was shot on location in Adelaide and directed by Alnitak Kid. The video depicts rapper Cazeaux O.S.L.O finding a message in a bottle and undertaking an adventure across the city. Watch it below:

In a press statement, O.S.L.O explained that he “saw colours in [his] head” when Skomes, the production half of the duo, played him the beat for ‘Fresh Gold Bloom-Age’ the first time.

“There was cadillac honey beige, blaxploitation gold, seafoam blue-green, Uluru red,” he recalled.

“Writing it out was a natural process of riding the waves of colours up the coast. It turned out to be a very SO. Crates record. If I step outside of myself and just look at what I love about our group from my fandom perspective, all the pure elements are in there.”

The ‘Beaut-I-Full World’/’Fresh Gold Bloom-Age’ double A-side single is set for physical release on November 5. It can be pre-ordered from Bedroom Suck’s shop here.