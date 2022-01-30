Soak unveils details of next album and shares new single, ‘Last July’

Soak has unveiled details of a new album – check out their latest single, ‘Last July’ below.

Soak, the alias of musician Bridie Monds-Watson, said ‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’ will be released on May 20 via Rough Trade Records.

The follow up to 2019’s ‘Grim Town’, their third album was written during the pandemic with long-term collaborator Tommy McLaughlin and draws influences from bands including Broken Social Scene and Pavement, and also Radiohead’s acclaimed album ‘The Bends.’

Advertisement

Listen to new single ‘Last July’ below:

‘If I Never Know You Like This Again’ tracklist:

1. ‘Purgatory’

2. ‘Last July’

3. ‘Bleach’

4. ‘Get Well Soon’

5. ‘Red-eye’

6. ‘Guts’

7. ‘Baby, You’re Full Of Shit’

8. ‘Pretzel’

9. ‘Neptune’

10. ‘Swear Jar’

Monds-Watson said the new album focuses on the idea of identity. They said: “I hate the idea of getting older and forgetting, or having a family and not being able to perfectly explain a memory or a feeling. I always want to remember exactly how I felt at a certain moment.

“This record is the most accurate picture of me. I felt no pressure at all, it was almost like I was ranting as I was writing.

Advertisement

“When I was looking to the past, it was as though I had a big lottery ball of all my recent memories and I would just randomly select which one I wanted to unpack. It helped me to process my past.”

Soak will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland in the spring, following a run of shows as part of Independent Venues Week. Tickets for the spring shows are available here.

Soak’s spring tour dates are:

MAY 2022

25 – Limerick, Dolans

26 – Dublin, Whelan’s

28 – Manchester, YES (The Pink Room)

29 – Edinburgh Caves

31 – London, Village Underground

JUNE 2022

1 – Brighton, Patterns

2 – Bristol, Thekla

SOAK’s last full-length release was 2019’s ‘Grim Town’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as a “comforting ride through self-discovery and stellar pop tunes”.