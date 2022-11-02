Soccer Mommy announces 2023 Australian tour

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has announced her return to Australia, slating a five-date run of headline shows for mid-February.

She’ll kick the run off in Brisbane on Friday February 17, before heading down to Melbourne the following night (February 18). Back-to-back shows in Sydney, Adelaide and Perth will follow over the midweek stretch of February 21-23, with the lattermost show coming as part of the program for this year’s Perth Festival. Tickets for that one go on sale at midday today (November 3), with a pre-sale currently running – find all the details here.

Meanwhile, tickets for the other four shows will go live at 12pm local time next Wednesday (November 9), with a 24-hour pre-sale – exclusive to Frontier Touring members – running from 12pm on Monday (November 7). All the relevant info for those shows can be found here.

Allison’s next Australian tour will mark her first in just over four years; her last trek here came at the very end of 2018, when she played that year’s Falls Festival. She’s since released her second and third albums – ‘Color Theory’ in 2020, and ‘Sometimes, Forever’ back in June.

The latter – an album Allison’s said was inspired by The Jesus And Mary Chain and Smashing Pumpkins – was was supported by the singles ‘Shotgun’, ‘Unholy Affliction’, ‘Bones’ and ‘Newdemo’. It earned a four-star review from NME’s Mia Hughes, who wrote: “The reductive tags that may have previously been assigned to Soccer Mommy – sad, chill, nostalgic – have no foothold here. This is nuanced, purposeful songwriting from an artist growing.”

Since releasing ‘Sometimes, Forever’, Allison has shared a Simlish version of ‘Shotgun’, a cover of R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’, and a demo version of ‘Darkness Forever’. Last month, she joined forces with Snail Mail, Bully and Sad13 for an all-star cover of Pavement‘s ‘Grounded’.

Soccer Mommy’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 17 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 18 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Tuesday 21 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Wednesday 22 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Fat Controller

Thursday 23 – Boorloo/Perth, The Rechabite