Soccer Mommy announces new album ‘Color Theory’ and shares new track ‘Circle The Drain’

Soccer Mommy has announced details of her next album ‘Color Theory’ and shared ‘Circle The Drain’, the first track to arrive from the record.
The singer, real name Sophie Allison, will drop the record on February 28 after heading back to her native Nashville to record it.
As well as ‘Circle The Drain’, the record also features two pre-released tracks – ‘Lucy‘ and ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes‘.
Speaking of the album, which was produced by Gabe Wax and mixed by Lars Stalfors, Allison said: “I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally.”
She added: “The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”
Check out the tracklisting in full below:
01 bloodstream
02 circle the drain
03 royal screw up
04 night swimming
05 crawling in my skin
06 yellow is the color of her eyes
07 up the walls
08 lucy
09 stain
10 gray light
Soccer Mommy is also set to embark on a UK headline tour next summer, following on from newly-announced US and European dates in early 2020. The stint will see her take to the stage in Brighton, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Manchester.
See the full schedule below:
4th June – Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret
5th June – Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan
6th June – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil
8th June – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
9th June – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
11th June – Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
13th June – Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique
15th June – Paris, France @ Petit Bain
16th June – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
18th June – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
19th June – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
20th June – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
22nd June – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
23rd June – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
26th June – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
In 2019, Soccer Mommy toured with Vampire Weekend and Wilco.