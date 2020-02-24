Soccer Mommy has shared an animated video for her new song ‘Bloodstream’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The Nashville musician, whose real name is Sophie Allison, is set to release her second album ‘Color Theory’ on Friday (February 28). ‘Bloodstream’ is the opening track taken from the record.

In the video, which was created by Bella Clark, Soccer Mommy is seen as a pixelated character reminiscent of those in ’90s video games, lying on her bed and kicking her legs in a room filled with snacks and guitars. Watch it below now.

Over lo-fi guitars, Allison sings on the track: “But I know it’s waiting there/Swimming through my bloodstream/It’s gonna come for me.” In a press release, the musician explained the song is part of a section of the album that represents “different parts of sadness/depression”.

Soccer Mommy previously shared three tracks from the record – ‘Circle The Drain’, ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’, and ‘Lucy’. Speaking about the latter song last year, Allison said: “It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil.”

Meanwhile, Allison and her band will return to the UK in June for a headline tour. The dates kick off in Brighton on June 16 and conclude 10 days later in Manchester.

Soccer Mommy will play:

June 2020

16 – Brighton, Concorde 2

18 – London, Electric Ballroom

19 – Bristol, Trinity

20 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

22 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

23 – Glasgow, Stereo

26 – Manchester, Gorilla