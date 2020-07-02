GAMING  

Soccer Mommy concludes Singles Series with SASAMI, covering The Cars and System Of A Down

Sophie Allison has previously teamed up with MGMT's Andrew VanWyngarden and Beabadoobee on the series

By Will Richards
Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy and SASAMI have shared new cover versions for the Singles Series. Credit: Getty Images.

Soccer Mommy has concluded her Singles Series today (July 2), sharing covers of The Cars and System Of A Down alongside Domino signing and former Cherry Glazerr member SASAMI.

Proceeds from the tracks’ sales on Bandcamp tomorrow (July 3) will go to Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund​ and ​National Bail Out​, helping relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus, as well as ongoing global anti-racism protests. An anonymous donor will also match any Oxfam donations up to $5,000.

For the final edition of the series, Soccer Mommy has covered The Cars’ classic ‘Drive’, while SASAMI has shared a version of System Of A Down classic ‘Toxicity’.

“I’m really glad to get to release this cover of drive,” Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, says. “It’s a song I’ve loved for a long time that I started covering pretty recently. It was nice to get to record one last thing in the studio before everything shut down.”

Listen to both covers below.

Earlier in the Singles Series, Soccer Mommy teamed up with MGMT singer Andrew VanWyngarden, where Allison covered MGMT’s ‘Indie Rokkers’ while VanWyngarden, under his new Gentle Dom moniker, remixed Soccer Mommy’s ‘Circle The Drain’.

Earlier collaborations in the series included team-ups with both Jay Som and Beabadoobee.

Soccer Mommy released her second album, ‘color theory’, in February. NME called the album a “stunning three-part album” that’s “as beautiful as it is brave”.

The singer recently had to reschedule her UK tour dates behind the album to 2021 – see the full list of new dates below.

February 2021

18 – London, Electric Ballroom
19 – Birmingham, Castle And Falcon
20 – Brighton, Concorde 2
21 – Bristol, Trinity Centre
22 – Manchester, Gorilla
24 – Glasgow, Oran More
25 – Leeds, Belgrave Hall & Canteen

