Soccer Mommy covers Taylor Swift and announces ‘Karaoke Night’ EP

Soccer Mommy has shared a Taylor Swift cover and announced new covers EP ‘Karaoke Night’.

Sophie Allison’s new EP will land on September 22 via Loma Vista and also feature versions of tracks by Slowdive, R.E.M. and Pavement, alongside a recently released cover of Sheryl Crow’s ‘Soak Up The Sun’.

To announce the EP, Soccer Mommy has covered Taylor Swift track ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’, and said: “I really wanted to cover this song because it’s one of my favourites from Taylor’s first album.

“I listened to that record so much when I was a kid and I think it had a lot of influence on me then.”

Listen to the cover and see the tracklist for ‘Karaoke Songs’ below.

‘Karaoke Songs’:

1. ‘Here’ (Pavement cover)

2. ‘Soak Up The Sun’ (Sheryl Crow cover)

3. ‘Dagger’ (Slowdive cover)

4. ‘I’m Only Me When I’m With You’ (Taylor Swift cover)

5. ‘Losing My Religion’ (R.E.M. cover)

The new EP follows Allison’s most recent studio album, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which arrived last summer.

Last year, she also released a demo version of the song ‘Darkness Forever’, which featured a nod to Taylor Swift by dubbing it ‘Sophie’s Version’. While the version on the record is atmospheric and eerie and progressively gets heavier. The demo version, however, is much more consistently industrial, blending glitchy and abrasive synths with an intentionally rough vocal track.

In a four-star review of ‘Sometimes, Forever’, NME wrote: “The reductive tags that may have previously been assigned to Soccer Mommy – sad, chill, nostalgic – have no foothold here. This is nuanced, purposeful songwriting from an artist growing.”