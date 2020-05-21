Soccer Mommy has launched a new singles series to raise money for Oxfam’s coronavirus relief fund.

Today (May 21), the 22-year-old, whose real name is Sophie Allison, shared the first two songs from her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series’, which will see new releases arrive every two weeks.

The singles series will see contributions from the likes of MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beabadoobee and Beach Bunny.

The first tracks in the series hear L.A. singer-songwriter Jay Som cover Soccer Mommy’s ‘lucy’, while Allison takes on Jay Som’s ‘I Think You’re Alright’.

“I had an extremely fun time recording the ‘lucy’ cover,” Jay Som said in a statement. “Sophie has such a special way of entwining catchy melodies and sometimes dark chord progressions. I feel very lucky to be a part of this comp!”

Soccer Mommy added: “I’m super excited to kick things off with this Jay Som collab because Melina really made such an awesome new version of ‘lucy’. I have also always loved her song ‘I Think You’re Alright,’ so it was great to get a chance to cover it. It has such a sweet tenderness to it that just makes you feel warm inside.”

Listen to the new songs below:

<a href="http://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/soccer-mommy-friends-singles-series">Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series by soccer mommy</a>

Posted via Bandcamp, all proceeds from the series will be donated to Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief appeal.

“Oxfam is working with partners to reach more than 14 million people in nearly 50 countries and the US to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in vulnerable communities and support people’s basic food needs and livelihoods,” a statement explained.

“Women and girls usually bear a disproportionate burden of care in a crisis like this one, and Oxfam has a proven record of helping women cope during and recover after these crises in ways that allow them to be safer and stronger than ever.”

An anonymous donor has agreed to match every dollar raised by Soccer Mommy’s series, up to $5,000.

Last week, Soccer Mommy shared a cover of The Cars’ track ‘Drive’, recorded during a live session for SiriusXMU radio.

It’s the first professional recording of Sophie Allison’s ‘Drive’ cover, after a fan recording from a February performance at Amoeba Records in Hollywood circulated on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Soccer Mommy’s second album ‘color theory’ was released earlier this year. NME called it a “deeply moving account of personal pain set to warm lo-fi pop,” in a four-star review.