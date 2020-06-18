Listen to Soccer Mommy and MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden rework each other’s songs

Soccer Mommy has teamed up with MGMT‘s Andrew VanWyngarden for the latest instalment in her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series’ — you can hear the two artists rework one another’s songs below.

The new link-up with VanWyngarden, who is going by the moniker Gentle Dom, follows on from Soccer Mommy’s — AKA Sophie Allison — recent collaborations with Jay Som and Beabadoobee for the series.

For this instalment in the singles series, Soccer Mommy has covered MGMT’s ‘Indie Rokkers’ while Gentle Dom has remixed Soccer Mommy’s ‘Circle The Drain’. You can hear the two tracks below.

Advertisement

“I love MGMT so it was hard to pick a song to cover,” Allison said about her choice of song. “They have so many great ones. I ended up choosing ‘Indie Rokkers’ because I thought it would fit my voice and my style the best. I also just thought it’d be cool to do a deep cut since a lot of people have already covered some of the bigger MGMT songs.”

VanWyngarden added: “V psyched to try out adding some additional seasoning to the already tasteful sounds of Soccer Mommy. With the proceeds going to great organisations like Oxfam COVID relief and The National Bailout fund, it made it even more spicy.”

As VanWyngarden notes, the net profits from Bandcamp sales of the ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series’ ​will go to ​Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund​ and ​National Bail Out​.

Oxfam has an anonymous donor who will match every dollar that’s raised by this series up to $5000, doubling the impact of each purchase.

Advertisement

The final instalment of the ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series’, featuring SASAMI, is set for release on July 2.