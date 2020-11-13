Soccer Mommy has released ‘Color Theory (selected demos)’, a collection of early versions of her singles including ‘Circle The Drain’ and ‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes’.

The US singer-songwriter has also shared a new video for the demo version of ‘Royal Screw Up’, which you can watch below.

Talking about the new visuals, Soccer Mommy said in a statement: “I made this video by driving around and exploring a little bit of Nashville. Most of the footage is from my house or my favourite nearby nature spots.”

In addition to the digital version of ‘Color Theory (selected demos)’, Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) has announced a limited edition blue vinyl version of her second album ‘Color Theory‘, which was released earlier this year.

Also announced is a deluxe binder edition of ‘Color Theory (selected demos)’, which includes six flexi-discs, a handwritten lyric sheet, stickers, a pencil case with pencils, rulers, and erasers.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote of ‘Color Theory’: “Allison is a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch.

“The rich imagery that shone on ‘Clean’ remains a highlight of Soccer Mommy’s music; only this time it feels like Allison is delving into far more private subject matter. If ‘Clean’ saw her pick apart the anxious frustration and raw yearning of relationships, on ‘Color Theory’ she bravely paints a self-portrait of all aspects of her life.”