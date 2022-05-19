Soccer Mommy shares new single ‘Bones’, US tour dates and UK in-store shows

Soccer Mommy has released the new single ‘Bones,’ and announced new tour dates in the US and acoustic in-store shows in the UK.
The track, which follows previous singles ‘Shotgun’ and ‘Unholy Affliction,’ received a music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. In the video, the Nashville singer performs a warehouse-bound rendition of the track, interspersed with a trip to the cemetery.
‘Bones’ is the latest to be lifted from Soccer Mommy’s forthcoming album, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which was produced by Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) and is set for release on June 24. Her third album to date, ‘Sometimes, Forever’ will follow Soccer Mommy’s Grammy-nominated 2020 effort, ‘color theory.’
‘Bones’ was originally intended for a romantic comedy movie, before Soccer Mommy – real name Sophie Allison – decided to keep it for her own body of work. Speaking of the guitar-heavy track, Allison said ‘Bones’ is “about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship.”
“It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way,” she said.
Soccer Mommy has also announced new tour dates, including four acoustic in-store-shows at indie record stores across the UK in June. She will perform in Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton and Bristol. Find the full list of dates and venues below and tickets here.
She has also unveiled a US tour – titled Touring, Forever – that will kick off in Indianapolis in October and end in Dallas in December. Support will come from Helena Deland, Lightning Bug and TOPS.
A portion of proceeds from pre-sale tickets sold via the Soccer Mommy website will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Pre-sale begins today, Thursday May 19 at 10am local time, and general on-sale begins a day later on Friday May 20 at 10am local. Find the full list of venues and dates below and find tickets here.
These new dates join an already-announced Soccer Mommy UK tour.
Soccer Mommy’s UK in-store dates are:
JUNE
Monday 20 – Crash Leeds
Tuesday 21 – Jacaranda Liverpool
Saturday 25 – Resident Brighton
Sunday 26 – Rough Trade Bristol (Matinee)
Soccer Mommy’s 2022 US tour dates are:
OCTOBER
Friday 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
Saturday 29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
Sunday 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
NOVEMBER
Tuesday 1 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Friday 4 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Saturday 5 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA
Sunday 6 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Friday 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Saturday 12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Monday 14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Wednesday 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
Thursday 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage
Friday 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Saturday 19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Wednesday 30 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
DECEMBER
Friday 2- Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington’s
Saturday 3 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sunday 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Wednesday 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Thursday 8 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Saturday 10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sunday 11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Tuesday 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Wednesday 14 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Friday 16 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East
Saturday 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues