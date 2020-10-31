Soccer Mommy shares trippy video for ‘Crawling In My Skin’

Soccer Mommy has shared a trippy new video for ‘Crawling In My Skin’ – watch it below.

The track appears on singer-songwriter Sophie Allison’s second album ‘Color Theory’, which came out back in February.

Speaking of the hazy, psychedelic new video, Allison said: “I’m excited to put out this video for crawling in my skin right at the end of spooky season. I hope everyone enjoys this video and their Halloween!”

Watch the new video, directed by Adam Kolodny, below.

Since the release of ‘Color Theory’, Soccer Mommy has released a handful of new material and collaborations.

Back in May, she launched a new Singles Series, which saw her collaborate with musicians on a series of charity covers.

During the series, she worked alongside Jay Som, Beabadoobee and SASAMI, while also teaming up with MGMT singer Andrew VanWyngarden, where Allison covered MGMT’s ‘Indie Rokkers’ while VanWyngarden, under his new Gentle Dom moniker, remixed Soccer Mommy’s ‘Circle The Drain’.

Since then, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Actress have also shared remixes of Soccer Mommy songs, with the former reworking ‘Circle The Drain’, adding his signature glitchy drums over a filtered and sped up version of the track. Actress, meanwhile, turned ‘Crawling In My Skin’ into a brooding synth pop number.

Reviewing ‘Color Theory’ upon its release in February, NME wrote: “Allison is a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch. The rich imagery that shone on ‘Clean’ remains a highlight of Soccer Mommy’s music; only this time it feels like Allison is delving into far more private subject matter.

“If ‘Clean’ saw her pick apart the anxious frustration and raw yearning of relationships, on ‘Color Theory’ she bravely paints a self-portrait of all aspects of her life.”