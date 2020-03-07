Soccer Mommy, Sheryl Crow and more to play benefit gig for Nashville tornado victims

Soccer Mommy and Sheryl Crow are among the artists set to play a benefit gig for victims of the Nashville tornado.

‘To Nashville, With Love’ will take place at the Marathon Music Works venue on Monday (March 9). Tickets are on sale here.

Also on board to play are Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, The Black Keys‘ singer Dan Auerbach and more. The announcement for the show reveals that every penny of proceeds from the gig will go to the To Nashville, With Love Fund, benefitting disaster relief and local mental health charities.

A string of deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee last week (March 2), with the death toll sitting at 24.

Music companies including Collective Artist Management and Dualtone Records (the label of The Lumineers) both experienced huge damage in the tornado, while the Basement East venue was totally destroyed. Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes will be a featured speaker at Monday’s gig.

In the wake of the tornado, musicians have come out in support of Nashville and its affected residents. Taylor Swift donated $1million to Tennessee tornado relief fund, while she followed the likes of Hayley Williams and Miley Cyrus in offering their support and sympathy.

Jack White‘s Nashville-based Third Man Records has also voiced “love and support” for victims of the destruction. Other music companies in the city have also shared their stories of damage done by the tornadoes.

Soccer Mommy released her new album ‘Color Theory’ last month. A four-star NME review of the album called it “a deeply moving account of personal pain set to warm lo-fi pop”.

“Allison is a master at painting vivid pictures with lyrics, coupling earworm melodies and warm instrumentation with shattering words that pack an emotional punch. The rich imagery that shone on ‘Clean’ remains a highlight of Soccer Mommy’s music; only this time it feels like Allison is delving into far more private subject matter.

“If ‘Clean’ saw her pick apart the anxious frustration and raw yearning of relationships, on ‘Color Theory’ she bravely paints a self-portrait of all aspects of her life.