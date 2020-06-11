Soccer Mommy has teamed up with Beabadoobee for the latest release in her ongoing single series.

Last month (May 21), the 22-year-old, whose real name is Sophie Allison, shared the first two songs from her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series’, which sees new releases arriving every two weeks.

The first tracks in the series saw L.A. singer-songwriter Jay Som cover Soccer Mommy’s ‘lucy’, while Allison took on Jay Som’s ‘I Think You’re Alright’. Upcoming sessions will feature MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and SASAMI.

In this latest instalment, Allison and Beabadoobee have shared demos of two previously released songs. You can stream, purchase or download Beabadoobee’s ‘If You Want To’ demo and Soccer Mommy’s ‘night swimming’ demo via Bandcamp.

Speaking about the demo, Allison said: “I wanted to put this demo out because I like how stripped back and simple it is. It’s not that far off from the album version but it just kind of gets to the core of the song.”

Beabadoobee added: “I’m excited to be a part of this compilation with Soccer Mommy. We met last year in London and have a lot of musical similarities. I’m honoured to help in any way with the proceeds going to charities for Covid and BLM.

“My song on the compilation is an original demo of ‘If You Want To’ recorded in London before recording the full band version.”

Money raised from the series is also going to Oxfam’s coronavirus relief fund and National Bail Out. An anonymous donor recently agreed to match every dollar raised by Soccer Mommy’s series up to $5,000.

Allison recently shared a cover of The Cars’ track ‘Drive’, which was recorded during a live session for SiriusXMU radio. It was the first professional recording of her ‘Drive’ cover after a fan recording from a February performance at Amoeba Records in Hollywood circulated on YouTube.

Allison’s second album ‘color theory’ was released earlier this year. NME called it a “deeply moving account of personal pain set to warm lo-fi pop,” in a four-star review.