Social Distortion and Bad Religion join forces for 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Social Distortion and Bad Religion have announced a co-headline tour of Australia and New Zealand, promising the biggest shows that either band will have played in the region.

The five-show stint will kick off in Auckland on February 15, when the legendary punk acts take to the Trusts Arena. They’ll round the week out by heading south along the east coast of Australia, respectively playing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend of February 17-19. From there, the tour will wrap up at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on February 22.

Tickets go on sale at 9am local time next Tuesday (August 30), with a pre-sale running from the same time this Friday (August 26). Find tickets for Auckland and Brisbane here, all other shows here, and details for the pre-sale here.

Advertisement

The tour will mark Social Distortion’s first Australasian shows in nearly 12 years, and their first-ever headline tour. The punk-rock mainstays have been here just once in the 44 years since they formed, performing at the now-defunct Soundwave festival in 2011. Bad Religion were here last for Good Things in 2019, but haven’t played headline shows of their own since 2012.

The latter band have kept relatively busy in recent years, touring off the back of 2019’s ‘Age Of Unreason’ album (their 17th full-length effort) and last January’s standalone single ‘Emancipation Of The Mind’. Social Distortion, on the other hand, have been slowly working on the follow-up to their seventh album, ‘Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes’, since 2011.

Social Distortion and Bad Religion’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 15 – Auckland, Trusts Arena

Friday 17 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 19 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Wednesday 22 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium