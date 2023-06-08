Social Distortion’s Mike Ness reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis

Mike Ness, the frontman of veteran American punk rock band Social Distortion, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Ness took to social media yesterday (June 7) to break the news, writing on Instagram that he was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer while the band were in the pre-production stages of recording a new album.

He also said that he continued to record with the band “until the very day before surgery” as he was “feeling well enough”. “The recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process and in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy I need,” Ness added.

“The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life.”

Ness then confirmed that the band are postponing their North American summer tour in order to give him time to heal. They are also pushing back the release of their upcoming eighth album to an undisclosed date. “I promise you that it will be delivered and it will exceed your expectations,” he said of the album’s delay.

“We WILL get through this,” Ness said, concluding his post. Fellow punk band Bad Religion commented on Ness’ post following the news, showing their support: “Yes! You will!”

Travis Barker has also showcased his support for Ness through the ordeal, sharing a simple post on Twitter.

Mike Ness 🙏🏼 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 7, 2023

Social Distortion’s summer tour, which was to kick off on June 30, will be rescheduled for a later date. The tour was set to begin in Canby, Oregon and would have seen the band on the road through August 9, closing out the run of shows in Tucson, Arizona.

The band’s most recent album, ‘Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes’, was released in 2011.