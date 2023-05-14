Social media reacts to Eurovision 2023 results: “Why does the jury hate fun?”

Eurovision has officially ended for another year, and of course, fans on social media had no shortage of hot takes, conspiracy theories and memes.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest was hosted last night (May 13) at Liverpool Arena; Sweden came in first place with 583 points, followed by Finland and Israel. Viewers seemed to be divided on the final ranking, with some opining that Finnish artist Käärijä should have won for his campy and unusual ‘Cha Cha Cha’, while others found Loreen‘s ‘Tattoo’ to be a fitting winner.

“Massive congrats to [Loreen], who lit up the [Eurovision 2023] stage for [Sweden] (for the second time!) with her current stunning song ‘Tattoo’!” wrote Erik Ramanathan, the US’ official Ambassador to the kingdom of Sweden. “As an [American], watching the celebration of music and unity at [Eurovision] is exhilarating! A great example of how music knows no borders!”

The official Twitter account of Finland also posted in support of Loreen – while giving a shoutout to Käärijä – writing: “What a thriller! Finland took the second place in [Eurovision] just behind our dear neighbour [Sweden]. There must be something about the Nordics when it comes to mind-blowing musical performance Congrats to both Loreen and Käärijä!”

Have a look at both tweets, plus a smattering of public responses, below:

Massive congrats to @LOREEN_TALHAOUI, who lit up the #Eurovision2023 stage for 🇸🇪 (for the second time!) with her current stunning song 'Tattoo'! As an 🇺🇸, watching the celebration of music and unity at @Eurovision is exhilarating! A great example of how music knows no borders! pic.twitter.com/o6j1EK7Y98 — Ambassador Erik Ramanathan (@USAmbSweden) May 13, 2023

What a thriller! 💚 Finland took the second place in @Eurovision just behind our dear neighbour @Sweden. There must be something about the Nordics when it comes to mind-blowing musical performance 💥 Congrats to both Loreen and Käärijä! pic.twitter.com/853Y1ga1CS — thisisFINLAND (@thisisFINLAND) May 14, 2023

society if #EUROVISION juries

didn’t vote for sweden or war criminals pic.twitter.com/4JV8eNUb28 — itämeren tytär (@phonotactless) May 13, 2023

Congrats Sweden and loreen yesssss #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/SKEnFsZxnW — Tezza ❗️| Sabalenka Supremacy (@RezzaTezza) May 13, 2023

Last night at the Jury Final, Sweden was stunning but Finland was a transcendent, euphoric experience. Congrats to. Loreen but I know. Käärijä has entered the Eurovision hall of fame. #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/m4cFr5w0xW — Roy (@badlydrawnroy) May 13, 2023

wow… you had so many iconic camp songs and y’all giving it to sweden #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/BhfWBWOnrN — Shaunee 🔮⚰️they/them🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@ShauneeBroadley) May 13, 2023

The whole of Europe thought Finland was better than Sweden but still we have this super-serious, beige Swedish winner. ROBBED. Get rid of juries at #Eurovision – look at what they have taken from us!! pic.twitter.com/R2imtbhDf0 — bog witch (@isawfireworks) May 13, 2023

Some viewers found it suspiciously convenient that Sweden took the top spot in this year’s ranking – meaning Eurovision 2024 will be held there – given that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s landmark win (Sweden’s first) with ‘Waterloo’. Naturally, conspiracy theorists have flocked to the web with their hints that judges rigged the vote to ensure the next event would tie into the occasion.

Loreen winning for Sweden so Sweden host Eurovision for ABBA's 50th anniversary#Eurovision2023 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/PHJeS9rKnJ — Sardaran Carol Ahmed (@SardaranCarol) May 13, 2023

No way they rigged the entire thing so Sweden can host it on the 50 year anniv of ABBA's win bro. I'm SALTY #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/RspyzEmJGC — Mitch (@mipster_) May 13, 2023

Look I'm not saying it's rigged but… Sweden winning the year before the anniversary of ABBA's win seems entirely too convenient to me #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ugQeUzEBNa — cynthia 🕊 சிந்தியா (@mcynthiaf) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, British fans were enraged that England placed so low in the ranking, coming in 25th place (or second-to-last) with Mae Muller‘s ‘I Wrote A Song’. Germany was the ultimate loser of the night, though, coming dead last with just 18 votes. “We are so grateful and proud,” wrote one fan of Muller’s, while another joked that Germany lost out on votes because “the jury hate[s] fun”.

i can‘t believe sweden is winning and germany is barely getting points, why does the jury hate fun ???? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/ZEGT6y9jw3 — mailin 🪐 (@otpsuniverse) May 13, 2023

the uk’s glow up in eurovision the last two years honestly means so much. tap, bbc, sam and mae we are so grateful and proud ❤️ 📷: ebu / corinne cumming pic.twitter.com/bQpYIluCkw — liv (@liv_liv_liv__) May 4, 2023

Germany and England united once again… all is right in the world #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/O58eqCbIEd — ellie 🔜 Japan!! (@oikyskau) May 13, 2023

The thing I love most about Mae Muller is that she’s a real Gen Z Eurovision artist. It’s giving slay bestie. Sam Ryder I’ve never been a fan because I thought he was very cringe millennial epic doggo vibes. Complete 180. LOVE 🇬🇧 #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/XA8iTrTe72 — Neil MacInnes (@Neilis2cool) May 10, 2023

Mae Muller doing it for everyone who felt sexy looking at themselves in the toilet mirror before blacking out drinking Echo Falls on a national rail train #Eurovision — Curry Bradshaw (@queerdiscox) May 13, 2023

Sam Ryder's vocal range is off the charts compared to Mae Muller. Big miss from the UK team to put her up. She did her best but just too limited a singer #Eurovision — Harry Watt (@saywattharry) May 13, 2023

England performing a song called "I Wrote a Song" which she didn't actually write is one hundred percent an evergreen statement on all of English cultural history. #EUROVISION — trevor risk (@SunshineSucks) May 13, 2023

MAE MULLER PULLED IT OUT OF THE BAG!!!!!!!!! The vibes in the room omfgggggg #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/KZn6yPF7TZ — Dean McCullough (@thedeanlife) May 13, 2023

Opening Eurovision 2023 was last year’s winning act, Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra, with a performance of their own reigning track ‘Stefania’. Elsewhere during the night, notable moments included a cameo from Queen‘s Roger Taylor during a performance from Sam Ryder, and a medley of Liverpudlian hits covered by Eurovision alumni from the past two decades.

In a pre-recorded video aired while the votes were being counted, ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus addressed viewers with a special message on the annual show’s impact. “The lives of some of the acts that you’ve seen tonight could be about to change forever,” he said, noting that ABBA’s “international success all began with Eurovision”.