Sofi Tukker announce Australian-only livestream DJ set

German-American electropop duo Sofi Tukker have announced a special livestream DJ set, featuring only Australian artists.

Since coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, the duo have been performing livestream DJ performances from their home in Miami. They have since broadcast over 100 sets via social media, in a bid to stay in touch with their fans.

The special all-Australian set has been announced to celebrate their recent single, ‘House Arrest’, reaching number one on triple j’s most-played list.

“We love Australia so much and can’t wait to come back,” the pair said in a press statement.

“Since we’re stuck staying away from you for now, we want to celebrate House Arrest being #1 on Triple J by playing an exclusively Australian live DJ set this Friday!”

‘House Arrest’, released in May, is a collaboration with UK duo Gorgon City.

The track came together after singer Sophie Hawley-Weld broke her foot and was effectively under “house arrest.”

At the time, the duo joked they wanted listeners to “go to the club in [their] minds” while listening in isolation.

Sofi Tukker perform their all-Australian DJ set live on their social media accounts this Saturday July 4 at 12:00pm AEST.