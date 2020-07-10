Sofi Tukker release fan-made video for ‘House Arrest’

Sofi Tukker have released the official music video for ‘House Arrest’, their collaborative single with Gorgon City, made with footage submitted by fans from around the world.

According to a press statement released today (July 10), the video is an accumulation of footage created by fans across 118 days, each snapshot showing how individuals have coped with isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since self-isolation was imposed in March, Sofi Tukker have looked for new ways to stay in touch with their followers, embarking on daily DJ sets from their home in Miami, Florida.

Broadcast over their various social media channels, the DJ sets provided the inspiration for their fans and the new music video. Watch it below:

“Over the past 118 days, a community has built around our daily DJ sets,” the duo said. “The dedication and love that people are sharing with each other in this really unprecedented time in history has been blowing our minds.

“It’s become a place that a lot of people, including ourselves, rely on to get through the uncertainty of it all. They call themselves the freak fam and we directed this video together.”

As well as the ‘House Arrest’ music video, Sofi Tukker have released three remixes of their single ‘Good Time Girl’ featuring Charlie Baker. Released originally on their 2018 debut album, ‘Treehouse’, the remixes were spearheaded by Italian producer DJ Benny Benassi.

“Benny Benassi is one of our favorite humans in the world,” Sofi Tukker singer/guitarist Sophie Hawley-Weld said. “He made this song better than it was before, just like he leaves every room he enters – better than it was before. Lol, but seriously.”