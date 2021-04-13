Soft Cell reunite to record their first album in 20 years

Soft Cell have confirmed that they are working on their first new album in 20 years.

The synth-pop duo, comprised of Marc Almond and Dave Ball, are busy at work on what will be their first new music since 2002’s acclaimed LP ‘Cruelty Without Beauty’.

The new album also comes as a surprise to fans who attended what was supposed to be their final gig at London’s O2 Arena in 2018.

Speaking to the Daily Star, instrumentalist Dave Ball said: “Before the O2 show, Marc and I hadn’t seen each other in about 15 years. In the years between, we’ve started to sound mature. The new songs are still catchy, but a lot more worldly-wise.”

Opening up on what fans can expect from the record, which is set to arrive in 2022, Ball said: “We haven’t tried to write another ‘Tainted Love’. Maybe we should!

“But it’d be inappropriate for two 60-something men to try to write bouncy little pop numbers. That doesn’t mean we’ve become miserable, and it’s not heavy industrial music either. I’d say the songs are sounding quite minimal, melodic and bass-driven.”

He added: “I’m really pleased with how it’s coming along, it’s sounding great.”

Soft Cell’s last new material came with the track ‘Northern Lights’, which was released in August 2018.

The duo have released five studio albums, with the most recent being their 2002 reunion record ‘Cruelty Without Beauty’.