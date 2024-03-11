Soft Play hit the gym for heavy new single ‘Mirror Muscles’

Soft Play have released their heavy new track ‘Mirror Muscles’, marking their first release of the year.

The track sees the duo comprising of Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman – formerly known as Slaves – showcase weighty guitar riffs and a pulsing drumbeat as Holman sings “I’ve been working on my Mirror Muscles / See these buttons bursting out of my sleeves” in the chours.

The song lyrics take a wryly comic observational look at how bodybuilding has become a very visible nationwide trend – a place where people work relentlessly to look like “Mike Tyson meets Rylan.” Speaking of the song in a press release, the band said: “We love to work out. We frequent the local gymnasium. These are some thoughts we had while we were there.“

‘Mirror Muscles’ follows the band’s previous single, 2023’s ‘Punk’s Dead‘ which featured Robbie Williams. Speaking to Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1, Soft Play said that Williams was a fan of the band and wanted to collaborate in some way.

The single also arrives ahead of the band’s upcoming fourth album which is set for release later this year.

Their last full length release was 2018’s ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “The band have made no bones about wanting this album to be the one that propels them into the upper echelons of the live music landscape. That might seem outlandish for a band whose second album didn’t, by their own admission, “blow anyone away”. It appears, though, that ‘Acts Of Fear And Love’ will do just that. We’ll see you down the front when it happens.”

In other news, Soft Play are set to play on the Amazon New Music Stage at this year’s edition of The Great Escape. They are also scheduled to play at Tramlines, Truck Festival, Y NOT? and Boardmasters.